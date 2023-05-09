LHC seeks report from Punjab govt on cases filed against Imran

The Lahore High Court has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government by tomorrow (Wednesday) on all the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The court was hearing Imran Khan’s petition seeking a halt in implementation on the 121 cases registered against him. It adjourned further hearing till May 12.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition. It had summoned the investigation report from the police. The court has also asked for a report on how many cases was Imran Khan booked in. “If Imran Khan is innocent, the police should discharge him from the cases,” Justice Ali Baqir Najafi remarked, adding if the former premier was guilty he should be challaned. The court then adjourned the hearing on Imran Khan’s petitions till May 12 During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer said they cooperated with the JIT on court orders and gave access to the PTI chief’s residence.

The JIT investigated Imran Khan in various cases, the lawyer added.

“Has the JIT submitted the report to the court,” Justice Najafi asked, to which the lawyer said they had yet to receive the report.

“It seems you have not taken our order seriously,” the judge observed. The public prosecutor said the court order will be complied with. To a question on the number of cases registered against the former prime minister, the Punjab government’s lawyer said five or six cases were registered, while the rest may be in Islamabad.

“Two days ago, the police involved Imran Khan in two cases,” the PTI chief’s lawyer told the court.

The former prime minister was expected to appear before the five-member bench. In previous proceedings, the PTI chairman had warned of a potential third assassination attempt, citing the previous incident in Wazirabad. However, the bench had directed him to join the investigation into the cases after coordinating and deciding with the concerned quarters whether he will appear before the investigation team or the investigation team will visit his Zaman Park residence.