FBR employees go on mass leave over salary issue

Employees of the Federal Board of Revenue have applied to go on a mass leave beginning today (Monday) in protest at the lack of a pay rise.

According to reports, over 100 FBR personnel, including officers from Grand 17, 18, and 19, have sought absences until June 30, ahead of the fiscal year 2023-24 budget.

They have demanded a 150 percent rise in executive allowances and wages, and have threatened to take other steps to put pressure on the government if their demands are not approved.

They stated that staff of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Supreme Court, and other institutions are paid 100 percent more than others.

The protesting employees claimed that rising inflation made it impossible for them to manage household expenses and sought raises in their pay.