34th National Games torch kindled at Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum

KARACHI: The torch for the 34th National Games 2023 was kindled at Quaid-e-Azam Mazar in Karachi during a colorful ceremony held Saturday. It was a momentous occasion for all those who attended, and the beginning of a journey that will inspire and unite the nation. The torch was officially handed over to Babar Yousafzai and Durra Baloch of the Government of Balochistan by Muhammad Jahangir, Deputy Secretary General POA, signifying the start of the torch relay. Ahmed Ali Rajput, Secretary General of the Sindh Olympic Association, received the torch from the Government of Balochistan and handed it over to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Sindh, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput. The torch was then carried by Islahuddin Siddiqui, former hockey Olympian, and other international athletes at Quaid-e-Azam Mazar in accordance with the traditions of the Olympic Games. The torch was then transported to Iqra University, Karachi, where it was received by Dr. Wasim Qazi, Vice Chancellor/President of Iqra University, during a ceremony. Saeed Ghani, Minister for Information, Labor & Human Resources, Government of Sindh, was the chief guest at the event. After the ceremony at Iqra University, the torch was transported to Sir Syed University, Karachi, where it was handed over to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, during another ceremony. Dr. Syed Saif Ur Rehman, Administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, was the chief guest. The torch will now be carried by the representative of the Government of Balochistan for onward carriage to Peshawar, where the KP Olympic Association will host the next leg of the torch relay.