Alia Bhatt says hubby Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like it when she raises her voice in anger

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married last year in April. The couple continues dishing out major relationship goals. They are also parents to six-month-old daughter Raha. In a new interview, Alia said that Ranbir has a very ‘saint-like’ mind. She said that he also doesn’t like it when she raises her voice whenever she gets angry.

In a recent chat with Vice.com, Alia Bhatt was asked if she envies something about Ranbir Kapoor. She replied, “I envy my husband Ranbir because he has a saint-like mind. If you were to open my brain upâ€æ”

On the topic of what makes her angry, Alia said, “The one thing that immediately puts me in a fit of anger is incompetence. And I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like (it) when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it’s not fair and it’s important to be kind even when you are unhappy.”

Just a month after their wedding, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans after announcing the news of their pregnancy on social media. The two stars welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raha, on November 6, 2022.

Alia will be seen next in her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. She recently made her Met Gala debut.