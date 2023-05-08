Veteran television actor Shabbir Rana passes away in Karachi

Senior television actor Shabbir Rana passed away on Sunday in Karachi after a prolonged illness, his son Azlan Shah confirmed.

The 69-year-old, who was reportedly suffering from cardiac issues, passed away after a prolonged illness, announced his son Azlan Shah, a known YouTuber on social media.

Azlan said the funeral prayer of his father will be offered after Asr prayers.

The news of Rana’s demise has left a void in the country’s entertainment industry that will be hard to fill, and he will always be remembered for his contributions to the art.

Shabbir appeared in several projects including Jackson Heights, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, and Qaid e Tanhai, while he also starred in the Lollywood film Moor.

Pakistani film and television industry lost several gems in the current year; from legendary Zia Mohyeuddin to Qavi Khan Sahab, and now Shabbir Rana. These are the actors who had made a space in the hearts of the audience and will be missed forever.