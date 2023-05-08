Arslan Khan shares valuable advice for a successful marriage

In a recent social media post, newlywed actor Arslan Khan has shared some pearls of wisdom on the secret to a successful marriage. The talented artist, who began his career as a model, married fellow actress Hira Khan earlier this year. Taking to his Instagram, Arslan Khan advised couples to always defend their partners in public, while making an effort to reform them in private. He believes this to be the key to a happy and long-lasting relationship. Arslan and Hira’s own marriage has been a source of inspiration for their fans, who have admired the love and respect they share. With this latest advice, the couple hopes to encourage others to build strong and healthy relationships.