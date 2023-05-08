New envoy to help bring Pakistan, China, Iran closer: Chinese scholar

Pakistan has appointed Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, a senior diplomat with extensive experience of working in China, as its new Ambassador to Iran. Tipu, who previously served as the Director General (China) and Consul General to Chengdu, has been entrusted with this important position. This appointment is seen as a positive development that can foster closer ties between Pakistan, China, and Iran, particularly in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Sunday.

Prof. Song Zhihui, the Director of the Pakistan Study Center at Sichuan University, expressed the significance of the appointment of the new ambassador to Iran. He highlighted that Iran’s growing geopolitical importance, particularly in light of the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation facilitated by China, makes this assignment crucial. According to him, Pakistan can play a dynamic role in this process, which could result in substantial political and economic advantages for Pakistan.

The professor emphasized that Iran, Pakistan, China, and Saudi Arabia are natural partners in promoting regional economic growth, connectivity, and trade opportunities. Prof. Song emphasized the significant neighborly relationship between Pakistan and Iran, with Islamabad seeking to enhance diplomatic, economic, and security ties with Tehran. Notably, Iran holds a crucial position as an important participant in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) serving as a key point of convergence.

He further stated that by fostering greater cooperation among China, Pakistan, Iran, and other regional stakeholders, the region can experience a robust boost in economic development, positively impacting the lives of billions of people. Considering the long-term feasibility and effectiveness of CPEC, Iran has consistently shown interest in joining this major economic corridor. Recently, Pakistan and Iran have been actively working towards strengthening their energy and trade cooperation. Both countries have also agreed to establish a joint committee to expedite the implementation of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).