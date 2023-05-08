JazzCash, CBA join hands to promote digital financial services

In a recent development, JazzCash and CBA (Community business agent) have formed a partnership to provide Cash-In and Cash-Out services to JazzCash customers through CBA’s retail network. This collaboration is expected to have a significant impact on the digital financial services industry in Pakistan, making it more convenient and accessible for customers.

JazzCash is a leading mobile wallet and branchless banking services provider with a significant market share in mobile money activity in Pakistan.jazzcash.com.pk

Meanwhile, CBA is the country’s largest digital distribution platform, promoting micro-entrepreneurship in the country. cba.com.pk

The CEO of CBA, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, emphasized the company’s commitment to elevating micro-entrepreneurship and helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to scale upwards and achieve financial sustainability. He underscored CBA’s dedication to continuous improvement, innovation, and collaboration to play a more significant and impactful role in the industry.

This partnership is a significant step towards promoting financial inclusion in Pakistan. By joining forces, these two leading companies are making it easier for people to access and use digital financial services, which will positively impact their lives.

Mr. Murtaza Ali, the Head of JazzCash, speaking at the occasion highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in building new verticals and avenues that will result in building an ecosystem for payments. This partnership will provide access and ease of payments for JazzCash customers, contributing significantly to digital financial inclusion in the country.

We are excited to witness the impact of this partnership on the industry and anticipate more collaborations that will bring greater financial empowerment to people across Pakistan.”