Deepika and Katrina to join hands for YRF’s spy film

Both the female Pakistani spies of the YRF universe, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif might be joining hands for a women-led title.

After multiple male spy stories in the YRFs universe and their crossover, the buzz is that the biggest film production company in India is now planning a female-led spy film.

Not just that, reports suggest that it will be a crossover of Padukone’s Rubai from ‘Pathaan’ and Zoya from the ‘Tiger’ franchise played by Kaif, similar to their male counterparts in ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’.

Speaking about the same earlier, the writer of this year’s Box Office juggernaut ‘Pathaan’, told an Indian media outlet, “There’s a vacuum of those kinds of stories here. I’m pretty sure we’ll be filling that up.”

While he teased the potential title by saying, “Yes, there’s definitely a plan to make a spy film with the women”, there was no official announcement from the production house.

An industry insider claimed that the project is in the works. Sharing an edited poster of both characters on Twitter, the person wrote, “Exclusive: YRF is developing a high-budget female centric spy film which stars Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.”

With an unofficial announcement of the title, netizens showed their excitement for the mega project and also shared their suggestions for the casting of a villain.

“If this news is true, then this would be the best news. can’t wait for such a thriller movie to hit the screen soon and that too with Deepika and Katrina,” a social user replied on the micro-blogging site.

“Make Ranbir Kapoor the villain and it’s a sure shot blockbuster,” another proposed.

For those unversed of the context, Ranbir Kapoor – now-married to Alia Bhatt – had a relationship past with both these ladies.