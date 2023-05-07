Amna Ilyas’ mini skirt video draws backlash from social media users

Famous Pakistani actress and model Amina Ilyas has come under fire on social media after sharing a video of herself wearing a short dress.

The video, posted on her Instagram account while on vacation in Los Angeles, shows Ilyas wearing a mini skirt. While Ilyas is known for sharing her latest photos and videos on Instagram, this latest post has drawn criticism from social media users and her fans.

Many have expressed their disappointment, with some commenting that Muslim girls should not wear such clothes.

One Instagram user even offered to buy Ilyas a full dress if she did not have the money for it. The video has since gone viral, with many users criticising the actress for her choice of attire. This is not the first time that Ilyas has faced backlash for her wardrobe choices on social media. Previously, she had shared pictures and videos of herself in sports clothes, which had also drawn criticism from some users.