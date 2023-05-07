Sanam Jung denounces body shaming and outdated beauty standards

Sanam Jung, the Pakistani actor who plays an overweight woman in the drama Pyari Mona, has taken to social media to denounce outdated beauty standards and promote kindness and empathy.

Sharing a clip from the drama on Instagram, Jung highlighted the absurdity of society’s expectations regarding physical appearance. In the clip, her character Mona cries out to her mother about how she is happy with the way she looks, despite society’s judgment. In an interview with BBC Urdu, Jung explained that Pyari Mona stands out from other television dramas as it focuses on mental health, depression, and body positivity, rather than on love affairs and family conflicts.

Jung also spoke about the challenges of being an actor and dealing with body shaming. She noted that the entertainment industry in Pakistan is still evolving and that having a skinny body makes it easier to enter showbiz because it fits the ideal vision of beauty. She acknowledged that it is incredibly difficult for a healthier person to get styled in the business.

Jung’s role in Pyari Mona has resonated with many people, who see themselves in the character. In the interview, she explained that she originally rejected the script because she was unsure about the public’s response. However, she came to realize that the story was her own and that many individuals might have gone through the same trauma.

Directed by Ali Hasan, Pyari Mona also stars Adeel Hussain, Sabeeka Imam, Mashal Khan, and Adnan Jaffar in prominent roles. The drama has been praised for its focus on body positivity, mental health and depression, as well as for its relatable characters and storyline.