Usman’s all-round performance leads FATA to U-16 Inter-Region Tournament title

LAHORE: A century from Usman Khan helped FATA Region beat Lahore Region by 29 runs to clinch the title of Inter-Region Under-16 Tournament 2022-23 and pocket PKR 350,000 as the winning prize here at the Saeed Ajmal Cricket Academy in Faisalabad. Lahore Region had to settle for a PKR 250,000 runners-up cash prize. Wet outfield caused a delayed start as the match was reduced to 44 over per side. After being asked to bat, FATA scored 216 for seven in 44 overs. Opening batter Usman Khan top scored with 117 off 140 deliveries which included 14 boundaries. Abbas Afridi was the other notable run-getter, scoring a 61-ball 34, hitting four fours. For Lahore Region, Hasnain Abbas Dar was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 52 runs. Mohammad Ali Sattar and the tournament’s leading wicket taker Taj Mohammad bagged two wickets each.

In turn, Lahore Region were dismissed for 187 in the 42nd over. Opening batter Aliyan Salman was the only half-centurion for his side, returning undefeated on 69 off 97 deliveries. His innings included three fours. The left-handed Aliyan was named best batter of the tournament after topping the batting charts with 306 runs. For FATA Region, Rustum Khan, Usman Khan and Waqar Afridi grabbed two wickets each. FATA’s Usman for his all-round performance in the match and in the tournament (237 runs & 11 wickets) was named player of the match and tournament, respectively.

Brief scores: FATA Region beat Lahore Region by 29 runs

FATA Region 216-7, 44 overs (Usman Khan 117, Abbas Afridi 34; Hasnain Abbas Dar 3-52, Mohammad Ali Sattar 2-22, Taj Mohammad 2-25) vs Lahore Region 187 all out, 41.1 overs (Aliyan Salman 69 not out, Mohammad Ali Sattar 37, Zulqarnain Nazakat 36; Rustum Khan 2-30, Usman Khan 2-33, Waqar Afridi 2-36)

Player of the match – Usman Khan (FATA Region)

Player of the Tournament – Usman Khan (FATA Region); 237 runs and 11 wickets

Best Batter of the Tournament – Aliyan Salman (Lahore Region); 306 runs

Best Bowler of the Tournament – Taj Mohammad (Lahore Region); 19 wickets

Best Wicketkeeper of the Tournament – Hamza Zahoor (Lahore Region); nine dismissals

Best Fielder of the Tournament – Huzaifa Ahsan (Karachi Region); seven catches.