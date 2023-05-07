Annual ‘Manrey Gul’ poetry function held in WANA

South Waziristan Youth Affairs Department arranged the annual “Manrey Gul” poetry at Government Degree College Wana last evening with the collaboration of district administration.

District Youth Officer South Waziristan Sardar Ali Wazir attended as Chief Guest, In addition to local poets of Wana like Nisar Lala and Farooq Jan, a total of 53 poets from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in this poetry function. On this occasion, President of Wana “Pashto Literary Society” Amin Jan, famous writer Nisar Lala and Umar Shah Koti said that the annual night “Manrey Gul poetry” is giving the message of peace to the world and people of the whole country that we are peaceful people, we want development and prosperity.

Many districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Sawabi, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank participated in a large number of poets, But Apart from Javed Shah darman, Manirwal from Swabi, Qayyum Mastana from Gomal, Ghulam Farid Khan from Norung, Farid Bettani from Jandola also participated and entertained the people with their beautiful poetry.

Local people of Wana participated in large numbers, the main purpose of the poetry was to convey to the world that the people of Waziristan who believe in peace, brotherhood, and love.

On this occasion, the poets expressed their views and said that such poetry will have a great impact on our society, which is already suffering from social oppression and difficulties.

In this regard, District Youth Officer Sardar Ali Wazir said that the Youth Office will organize positive activities in this way in the future so that people in the area enjoy positive activities. It should be noted that the poetry started at 8:00 am and ended at 2:00 pm. In this regard, local people praised the District Youth Office and the organizers for organizing a well-organized poetry. But locals hoped that the poet’s will continue the same positive activities in the future as well.