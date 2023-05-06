King Charles III crowned at UK’s first coronation ceremony in 70 years

People from all across the UK and the world travelled to London to see Charles III’s coronation, the first of its sort in seven decades.

World leaders, including Pakistan’s Prime Minister, were invited to Charles’ coronation ceremony, in which he succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as the oldest British monarch.

A considerable number of military forces troops are in London to take part, and a large security operation was in place as King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The first prayer was observed when Charles reached the Abbey, and the King and Camilla left for Westminster Abbey to return to Buckingham Palace in a mile-long procession, with thousands of troops and over a dozen military bands.

Upon arrival Palace, King and Queen observed a flypast by air force jets.

Among the festivities, the big event has gathered protesters from the Republic, who have remained vociferous in their support for the monarchy’s demise. At least six agitators were apprehended in the vicinity of Trafalgar Square.