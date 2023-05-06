Kashif Nisar’s upcoming drama serial ‘Kabli Pulao’ trailer out

Green Entertainment launched the trailer for its upcoming show Kabli Pulao on Friday. The series will narrate a unique story between a pair who is separated by age and culture, yet learns to respect and love one another. The programme will feature Sabeena Farooq and Mohammed Ehteshamuddin as leads Barbeena and Haji Mushtaq; alongside Nadia Afgan as Shamim and Abdullah Farhatullah as Baran Afghani.

Presented under the banner of Q&K Production in association with Multiverse Entertainment, Qaiser Ali and Imran Raza have produced the project which is scripted by the talented Zafar Mairaj and directed under Kashif Nisar.

Representing Pakhtun culture and social values, the show will narrate how decisions can impact life. The series introduces feelings of respect, love and understanding as the characters develop and progress in their relationships, the show is a depiction of how individuals grow and learn to uphold their responsibilities.

While speaking about Kabli Pulao’s trailer launch, COO, Imran Raza, said, “We aim to revolutionize Pakistan’s Television content and bring it to meet global standards. All our series are carefully designed to achieve that. Shows like Kabli Pulao help us to explore not just different storylines that will be appreciated by people, but also presents us with the opportunity to represent cultural values in a new light. We hope our stories can resonate and bring joy to the viewers.”

“This project was a new concept for me and I’ve tried my best to do justice towards it.” Said producer Qaiser Ali. He added, “It is our ultimate goal to uplift the production quality across Pakistan and I feel that Green Entertainment through its show has provided us with this brilliant opportunity. Kabli Pulao will surely be a treat for our audiences as it is not just the production that has been carefully executed, but the script itself was powerful.”

Green Entertainment’s vision is to be Pakistan’s leading, original and aspirational entertainment channel by reforming society through revolutionary and believable content for TV. Its test transmission aired on April 28.