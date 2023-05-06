Syra Yousuf’s post on Jungkook goes viral

The picture of actor Syra Yousuf and daughter Nooreh Shahroz showing their love for K-pop band member Jungkook is going viral.

Syra Yousuf shared a picture of her and Nooreh having “Lunch with Jungkook #littlefangirl” on her Instagram account.

The adorable picture received heart-warming comments from Instagrammers. A user wrote that BTS ARMY can be found everywhere whereas a second called it the “cutest thing ever”.

It is pertinent to mention that Syra Yousuf has 1.8 million Instagram. She treats them with pictures and videos of her with her daughter through the interactive platform.

Syra Yousuf tied the knot with Shahroz Sabzwari in October 2012. She gave birth to the seven-year-old seven after two years.

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari announced the ending of their seven-year marriage following ‘irreconcilable differences’ in March 2020.

Earlier, he had unequivocally credited his ex-wife for the good brought up of their daughter. “Yeh Syra ki hi tarbiyat hai (It is Syra’s good training),” he said, adding, “I just enjoy with Nooreh, how can I raise her When she’s a bit older and able to understand me, that’s when a father’s training will be involved.”