Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan to team up for ‘Luka Chuppi 2’

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are all set to collaborate for the first time in a romantic-comedy film tentatively named as Luka Chuppi 2.

Initially, Vicky and Sara’s film was named Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, but reports suggest the team is planning on changing the name to Luka Chuppi 2.

However, the moviemakers have not made any official announcement over the same. Sources shared: “The world of this film is as quirky and family driven Luka Chuppi and hence, the team is contemplating on this title.” Sources further revealed that the film was slated to release on the same date when Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

However, earlier today, insiders revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s film has been postponed until August which is why director Laxman Uttekar decided to release his film on June 2. “The post IPL period has always been lucrative window for the release of feature films and with Jawan getting pushed, producer Dinesh Vijan felt that it’s the best date to bring the Laxman Uttekar directorial on June 2. The trailer will be out soon and the makers are confident to win over the audience love with this family entertainer”, added sources. Luka Chuppi 2 aims to enjoy a two-week free run at the box office until the release of Adipurush.