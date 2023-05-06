Rihanna claps back after being criticised for calling her son ‘fine’

After calling her baby boy “fine,” Rihanna has made it clear she’s unapologetic.

In case you missed it, the “Pour it Up” singer, her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their son recently made their British Vogue cover debut as a family. Shortly after their spread was published, Rihanna celebrated the moment by sharing photos from their shoot on Instagram Feb. 15, writing, “My son so fine! idc, idc, idc! How crazy both go my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue.” However, the beauty mogul-who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child-soon faced criticism for her use of the word “fine.” But she made it clear she is standing by her reference.

After one Instagram user commented that they know “she did not just say fine,” Rihanna simply replied, “AF,” as seen in a TikTok. Asked another, “Who calls a baby fine??” To which she responded, “His mother!” And when a third chimed in, “Fine!? More like cute, adorable…he’s not a grown man, lol,” Rihanna replied, “You just keep your lil cougar paws off away from him and we good!”

Eight months after welcoming their baby boy, Rihanna, 34, shared insight into her dynamic now with A$AP, also 34.

“We’re best friends with a baby,” she told British Vogue in her cover story published Feb. 15. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”