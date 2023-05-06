Pakistani entrepreneurs bridging trade relations with world at Canton Fair

Pakistani entrepreneurs are exhibiting various homemade products for Chinese buyers as well as the whole world at China Import and Export Fair held in Guangzhou, China.

“When I heard that there will be an international booth here and a lot of international visitors will be participating, I feel like it’s a must to come here to find out the possibility of doing business with China as well as the whole world,” Rana Javed Akhtar, Chief Executive, M.K. Sons (Pvt.) Ltd., told China Economic Net while attending the fair. The 133rd China Import and Export Fair – known as Canton Fair – kicked off on the morning of April 15, and entered its third and final phase in Guangzhou, China on May 1. Held in three phases through May 5, it is also the largest in history, with a record number of exhibition areas and exhibitors. Its offline exhibitors rose to more than 34,000 this year, with more than 9,000 new exhibitors, and online exhibition enterprises reached 39,281.

“It’s our first time to be here,” Akhtar said, adding that he was hoping for the best. “I was really impressed – the fair is well organized; we got good services from the constructor and from the Cantonese people. I bring the best textile products here. I would like to see how I can explore the market and how to start a business with the Chinese buyers.” Safdar Fayyaz, Chief Manager Exports, Piano Exports FZCO, who also attended the fair as an exhibitor for the first time, expressed his excitement over the event.”China is our big partner. We heard that it is one of the largest fairs in China, so we are eager to come here, and hopefully more coordination will be seen in the future,” he pinpointed.

As one of the largest manufacturers of writing instruments and stationery items and one of the leading exporters to the globe, Piano Exports FZCO showcased its dazzling products to international visitors. Though it was the very first time being here, Fayyaz was quite confident about the future performance of products coming from an old brand established in 1965. As Pakistani entrepreneurs see it, their Made-in-Pakistan products can make their way into the Chinese market, and even beyond it.

“Pakistani textile products have their own edges here,” Akhtar told China Economic Net. As China is a fast-developing country, Pakistan with its specialization in making certain textile goods will be able to break into this market with retailers. “There should be more visits and exchanges between both countries,” he suggested. “One of the best things we are doing right away is colouring pencils. We have some unique coloured pencils that might interest Chinese buyers,” Fayyaz noted. He observed that e-commerce was very important when exploring the Chinese market, “so we will definitely develop it very soon.”