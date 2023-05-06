Global EdTech Summit InnoXera 2023 brings together industry leaders in Islamabad

The biggest Global EdTech Summit, InnoXera 2023 Pakistan took place under the auspices of H.E. Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). Under the theme “Learning in the AI Era”, the summit brought together decision-makers, industry leaders, and field experts from the Education Technology sector from Pakistan and globally. InnoXera 2023 Pakistan was officially sponsored by Classera Inc., the leading eLearning company in the region, and supported by sponsors including HP, Microsoft, PTCL, Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) and LearnOBots as well as partners including Redmarker, Ilm Association, NUST and Ejad Labs as organizing partner.

InnoXera is dedicated to capturing a glimpse of futuristic innovations and corporate solutions in the spectrum of intelligent learning for governments, corporations, and individuals. Elaborating on the essence of InnoXera 2023, Eng. Mohammad S. Almadani stated, “As the leading eLearning company in the region, Classera is proud to have sponsored and participated in the biggest Global EdTech Summit, InnoXera 2023 Pakistan. Our platform has already empowered millions of students and educators in many regions to achieve their full potential through cutting-edge technology and innovative learning solutions powered by AI and gamification engines. We believe that events like InnoXera are critical for driving the EdTech sector and we are committed to delivering personalized, effective, and accessible education to learners in Pakistan and beyond.”

InnoXera 2023 Pakistan was officially opened by the Chief Guest, Pro-Rector (RIC) NUST, Dr. Rizwan Riaz. During his opening keynote address, he emphasized the role of Pakistan’s leading university in promoting Industry-Academia linkages and creating the space for companies like Classera to come and grow their presence in Pakistan and benefit from the vast pool of talented young minds that the country has to offer. He also stressed on the importance of AI in shaping the future of not only the education sector, but also in determining the possibilities of research and innovation, and in doing so, enabling the youth to dig even deeper for the creation of solutions to the global challenges. In the end, he welcomed Classera and other international companies to partner with NUST in developing the innovation ecosystem and creating synergies across multiple stakeholders.