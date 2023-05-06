LHC reserves decision on Pervaiz Elahi’s contempt plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved verdict on a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, seeking contempt proceedings against Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab and other officials over conducting a raid at his residence on Zahoor Elahi Road for his arrest.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition and reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of Elahi’s counsel and a law officer. ACE Additional Director General Waqas Hassan and other officials sought unconditional apology from the court, during the proceedings. They also filed a reply to the show-cause notice, issued by the court. As proceedings commenced, the law officer implored the court that on the direction of the court, the additional director general Anti-Corruption Waqas Hassan had publicly tendered an apology. To this, Justice Sheikh remarked that he did not pass any such order of tendering an apology publicly.

Meanwhile, Justice Sheikh also directed the aforementioned official to come up with an amended report by removing a specific line that he (official) had tendered a public apology on the direction of the court. The law officer told the court that all officers were of claim that they could not even think to commit contempt of court by not complying the court’s orders. The director general anti-corruption, additional director general anti-corruption and other officials from the police were present in the courtroom.

The law officer tendered an unconditional apology on behalf of the officials including additional director general anti-corruption Waqas Hassan. The law officer contended to the court that those words used in the petition have nothing to do with reality. To which the petitioner Elahi’s counsel advocate Amir Saeed Rawn claimed they are ready to submit an affidavit that these words were used by the anti-corruption official. Advocate Rawn argued that the anti-corruption officials told them that they wanted to make Elahi’s arrest in that case in which he had been granted protective bail.

On a point, Justice Sheikh remarked either the accused party should defend this matter or leave them at the mercy of the court. This practice would not be tolerated, Justice Sheikh made clear.