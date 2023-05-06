SC to take up Arshad Sharif murder suo motu on 9th

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to continue hearing on Arshad Sharif suo motu case on May 9. A five member-bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, would hear the case. On April 5, CJP Bandial had warned of constituting a judicial commission in the case as he found that the joint investigation team (JIT) failed to satisfy the top court in probe regarding slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder.

The CJP had remarked that everyone linked to the killing case would be summoned to record their statements by the judicial commission if the investigators did not submit a satisfactory report. The top court had given three more weeks to the special JIT to complete investigation in foreign countries, adding that it could form the commission for investigation since it was a basic human rights issue.

On March 28, a report released by the Kenyan authorities had revealed that the deceased anchorperson was killed due to mistaken identity case. However, the report refuted the original stance of the police that firing shots were fired from inside the car. It said no shot was fired from inside the car and added the one officer suffered injury because of the firing of a fellow police officer.