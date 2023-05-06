MoU signed to provide digital smart healthcare system in Punjab

The Punjab Health Department and Telecom Foundation (Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to provide state of the art smart digital health system in the province. The President & CEO Telecom Foundation Syed Zomma Mohiuddin and the CEO of District Health Authority Punjab, Dr Saadat Ali Khan, signed the MoU documents at a ceremony held in Rawalpindi. Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Punjab Minister for Health, expressed his appreciation for Telecom Foundation for bringing about a revolutionary change in the health sector. He further added that in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a modern digital health system is being planned with the help of Telecom Foundation for the Punjab Health Department, which would initially provide smart digital services in the basic health centres of the province, starting with Rawalpindi. This digital smart system would be equipped with smart beds, smart wearables and mobile apps through which health would be automatically monitored on a 24/7 basis.