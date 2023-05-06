All depts of Punjab to have e-filing system by May 15th

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 15th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM Office today. The Punjab Cabinet meeting by taking an important step regarding e-governance has decided to close down traditional file system in all government departments and approval for the imposition of paperless system has been accorded during the meeting. E-filing system for the departments will be implemented by 15th May period. Billions of rupees will be saved due to this austere step of the Punjab government. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to digitalize ACRs. The Punjab Cabinet acknowledged the endeavours of Chairman Planning & Development Board, Secretary Implementation and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board on introducing paperless system in the departments.

The Punjab Cabinet has decided to give laptops to the intelligent male & female students of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir by adopting a nice step. The Cabinet also granted approval to award available laptops to the promising male and female students. The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to give Rs.15 lakh financial assistance per head to the heirs of the youth resident of Ichhra who lost their lives due to falling down of a jeep into River Neelum. Approval to the amendment of Punjab Police (Ministerial Posts) Rules 2017 was granted during the meeting. Conditional approval was granted during the meeting for signing MoU between Special Education Department and “Tare Zameen Per” NGO Trust. The Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Affairs will make a final decision after reviewing the MoU. The Cabinet endorsed the decisions of the Provincial Cabinet 11th, 12th, 13th & 14th meetings. The Provincial Cabinet meeting also endorsed the decisions of 2nd and 3rd meetings of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development. The decisions of the first and second meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Affairs and Privatization were also endorsed. The decisions of second, third and fourth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law & Order were endorsed. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary, IG Police and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has launched the Punjab Police Public App at a ceremony attended by Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, IG police, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, CCPO & CTO Lahore, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and others. During the briefing, it was informed that 11 features have been added to this app for the convenience of the public. People can get missing, family tracing, crime reports, traffic services and other facilities through it. Similarly, the Mera Piara feature will assist in the recovery of lost & and finding the missing heirs. A report about a missing person can be made at home through the app. A differently-abled child or individual can also be registered in view of the fear of missing. A missing and recovered child or person can also be reported on the “Mera Piara” app. It will be possible to search for missing and recovered children on the Mera Piara app.

The accused will be able to be immediately traced or arrested through the women harassment feature as 18 services of Khidmat Center are included in Punjab Police Public App. Character certificates, Tenancy, FIR, employee registration and other services can also be accessed online through Khidmat Center services. The facility for filing complaints or crime reports will also be available on the police app. Uploading incidents of hate speech and terrorism on the app will directly reach the CTD. Similarly, the facility of youth internships in police and attached departments will also be available and people will also be able to get the location of the nearest police station through it.

Caretaker CM expressed his appreciation for the team’s efforts and acknowledged that the idea for the Punjab Police Public App originated during the search for missing heirs in Gujranwala, where the CTO Lahore played a commendable role in locating a missing child.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the daughter of CEO ARY Network Salman Iqbal. Mohsin Naqvi in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that a daughter is a great blessing of Allah Almighty and the loss of a daughter is not less than a tragedy. Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to Salman Iqbal and other family members. Mohsin Naqvi also prayed for granting an exalted place to the deceased adding that the demise of the late is an irreparable loss for the bereaved family. Mohsin Naqvi stated that we equally share the distress of the bereaved family in this hour of grief

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police about the recovery of the dead body of Sama News reporter Imtiaz Baig in Jhelum and directed that the facts should be brought to light through investigation and the accused persons be brought to justice without delay. He has also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them that the requirements of justice will be fulfilled.