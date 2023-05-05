‘Good news’ for Matric, Inter students

A new policy adopted by the Punjabi education boards states that Matric and Intermediate students who receive 33 percent or more on their theory exams will automatically pass their practical exams.

However, the official endorsement of this policy is still pending.

It used to be necessary for students to pass their practical exams, even if they did well on their theory exams. Failures in the practical exams necessitated retaking both the theory and practical exams.

The decision, according to official sources, was based on research carried out by Punjab’s educational boards. Following the 2023 annual review, the new policy will become effective.