Tamil Nadu on high alert ahead of release of ‘The Kerala Story’

As the release date of the controversial film “The Kerala Story” approaches, India’s state Tamil Nadu has been placed on high alert.

The move comes after some groups called for protests against the film, which has sparked outrage among certain sections of society.

According to a government official who spoke anonymously, “Our intelligence wing has taken note of their messages on social media. Some Islamic groups have also approached the police in a few districts seeking a ban. But the government is not banning it. Even Kerala has not banned it. We have, however, relayed the alerts to all the law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert.”

The film has faced criticism from Muslim clerical bodies, who have asked the court to impose a ban on its release. They argue that the movie degrades the entire Muslim community and could endanger their livelihoods. However, the Supreme Court has refused to entertain any complaints demanding a ban on the release of the film.

Despite the controversy, the government has not taken any decision to ban the film, as the intelligence officers have not recommended such action. With tensions high and protests possible, Tamil Nadu remains on alert as the release of “The Kerala Story” approaches.