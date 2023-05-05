Sabeena’s viral video expresses the fury of ‘Tere Bin’ fans

Sabeena Farooq, the actress portraying the negative character of Haya in popular drama ‘Tere Bin’, has recently shared an interesting video expressing the anger of Meerab Murtasim fans towards her. The drama, ‘Tere Bin’, has been breaking records of popularity with every episode. While the pairing of Meerab and Murtasim is loved by all, Sabeena’s portrayal of Haya has been receiving criticism from the fans. In a recent interview, Farooq expressed the backlash she has been receiving from the fans of the drama. However, in a video that has now gone viral, she has shown her point of view towards the fans in a unique way. The video captures Farooq with Meerab Murtasim fans, brandishing sticks and shoes, running after her. The viral video has garnered a lot of attention and created a buzz among the fans of the drama.