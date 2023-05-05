Saba Qamar and Haroon Shahid collaborate for a new project

Saba Qamar, a popular actress in the Pakistani film industry, has gained immense popularity due to her versatile acting skills and career achievements, making her a role model for many.

Her beauty and talent have garnered millions of fans who follow her closely on social media, and she is often associated with several brands, with her stunning portraits regularly appearing on her profiles.

Saba Qamar Zaman’s exceptional career and diverse talents have made her a highly sought-after actress in Pakistan, admired and emulated by many. With a large following of fans captivated by her stunning beauty and acting skills, any action taken by the Cheekh star has the potential to shift social media conversations.

Haroon Shahid, a singer and actor, shared a picture on Instagram showing that he is collaborating with Saba Qamar on a new project, with a caption indicating that, ‘Working on something meaningful for Pakistan with @sabaqamarzaman #comingsoon’

People who admire and support Saba Qamar and Haroon Shahid commented on their Instagram post to show their anticipation for the project. They shared their thoughts and feelings about the upcoming work in the comments section.

Saba Qamar, a well-known Pakistani actress, is currently involved in several upcoming projects, including Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah. Meanwhile, her colleague Haroon Shahid has recently appeared in several dramas such as Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Tasveer, Fasiq, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Inaam e Mohabbat and Tinkay Ka Sahara.