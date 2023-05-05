Reema Khan shares Reel with Rambo on Aamir Khan’s classic song

The evergreen and talented Reema Khan once again brought entertainment to our mobile screens with her latest reel with another superstar of Pakistan, Rambo.

In the reel shared by Reema, both stars are seen doing a fun lip-sync over Amir Khan and Rani Mukherjee’s classic song Kya Bolti Tu.

Reema captioned her post, ‘Like father, like son, super talented and mega super talented @ahsanafzalkh . .. its a pleasure sharing the screen with both of them’ Reema’s pot received thousands of likes and the fans of both superstars turned to the comments section to express their love for them. One fan wrote, ‘Our Pakistani legends’

Another admirer of theirs wrote, ‘Zabardust’ This is not the first time Reema and Rambo have appeared together in one frame. Reema and Rambo have been seen together in various Pakistani movies, such as Munda Bigra Jaye, Zewar, Beqabu, Chor Machay Shor and various others as well.