Tauqeer Nasir appointed chairman of Punjab Censor Board

Pakistan’s senior drama artist Tauqeer Nasir has been appointed chairman of the Punjab Film Censor Board, it emerged on Thursday.

The veteran actor, who has starred in numerous dramas, started his career with Pakistan Television (PTV) in 1978.

He was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by President Dr Arif Alvi on Aug 14, 2022.

Nasir has previously served as the director of the Islamabad chapter of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and in the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Talking to Jang following his appointment, Nasir said he would try to solve the problems of the film industry. “I am well aware of the film industry’s problems as I have remained associated with it,” he said.

The actor’s career has spanned over 40 years.

Prior to this, actor Vasay Chaudhry was appointed as the vice-chairman of the Punjab Film Censor Board. However, his tenure ended a little over two months later after Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi denotified the censor board.

“After the recent de-notification of the Punjab film censor board, my tenure as the Vice chairman ends with viewing eight films, consuming four cups of coffee, a popcorn, a pack of chips, three water bottles, passing seven films with cuts and banning 1,” the actor has tweeted at the time.