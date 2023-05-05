Daily Times

Federal board announces schedule for intermediate exams 2023

Web Desk

The Federal Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has released the date sheet for the 2023 intermediate examinations.

The annual HSSC Part I and II exams will begin on May 25, while the intermediate Part II exams will last until mid-June.

According to the schedule, the practical examinations for Matric Part I and II will begin on June 15.

The FBISE released the schedule for the annual matriculation Part I and II exams last month.

The SSC Part II exams began on April 27 and will run through the third week of May. Matric Part 1 annual exam will conclude on May 22.

