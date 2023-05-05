Armaan Malik credits Salman Khan for his big Bollywood break

Armaan Malik, the 27-year-old singer, recently gave credit to Salman Khan for his big Bollywood debut in 2014. According to Malik, Khan removed one of the songs from his album and added it to his movie, Jai Ho, which led to his breakthrough in the industry. Malik recounted the incident, saying that when he and his brother Amaal Malik met Khan to play their self-titled album, “Armaan”, they only wanted him to listen to it and possibly share it on social media. However, Khan surprised them by offering to launch the album himself. Khan’s decision to include one of Malik’s songs in his movie was a turning point for the young artist. He became an adult playback singer and has since lent his soulful voice to many songs in multiple languages, including English, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and more.