Five-bed house that belonged to Desert Island Discs theme tune composer is for sale

A property on the south coast once owned by the composer of the Desert Island Discs theme tune is up for grabs. The five-bedroom semi-detached house is in the seaside West Sussex village of Aldwick. It has a blue plaque on an external entrance wall showing that the composer Eric Coates lived there. He is perhaps best known for The Sleepy Lagoon, the theme tune well known to listeners of Desert Island Discs. The property is being sold by Jackson-Stops estate agents and has a guide price of £775,000. The agent suggests that the ‘Coates influence’ can been seen in the house, with a pair of French doors between the sitting room and the dining room showing an acid-etched musical score. The house has been upgraded over the years and now includes arts and crafts style oak joinery. The living room has an Inglenook fireplace with a wood-burning stove, while the kitchen has shaker style cabinets.