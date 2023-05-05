Bodies of two missing MES employees found in Gilgit

After being missing for 12 days, bodies of two Military Engineering Services (MES) employees were found from Gilgit River.

Hailing from district Astore both employees of MES, Abdul Qadir and Shehbaz Ahmad, went missing from 19th of April before Eid. One body was found on 2nd of May while other on Thursday from Gilgit River. A local religious organization Deeni Mushawrati Council staged a sit-in along with the heirs against the murders with a dead body in front of Chief Minister Secretariat Gilgit. The Red Zone traffic was suspended and shifted to parallel roads from both sides, heavy security deployed during the sit in.

Office bearers of Deeni Mushawrati Council demanded A joint investigation team to probe the murder of both employees. Ex Member GB Assembly Himayat Ullah Khan, Ex Member GB council Molana Attaullab Shahab, Molana Khalil Ahmad Qasmi, Ex Candidate for GB Assembly Molana Abdul Sami, Sultan Raees and others while addressing the sit-in said that it’s a question mark on performance of security agencies working in GB. They said it’s high profile and test case for GB Police, agencies and government of GB. They said Gilgit-Baltistan is highly sensitive region and they can’t afford law and order situations. They demanded JIT to probe the matter and bring the responsible into the law. They said their protest will continue till the culprits brought under the law and before court.