Turkey’s World Aging Council and Ibn Sina Institute to establish university in Lahore

Ambassador of Pakistan in Türkiye, Dr. Yusuf Junaid has welcomed the decision of Turkey’s World Aging Council and Ibn Sina Institute to establish Ibn Sina University in Lahore as a joint venture and launching of various projects in the field of health sector.

This emerged during a meeting of the Turkey’s World Aging Council and Ibn Sina Institute President Dr. Kamal Ayden who was leading a delegation of D-8 countries with Pakistani Ambassador Dr Yusuf Junaid in Ankara. A detailed briefing was given to the Pakistani envoy about the proposed projects in education and health sectors to be initiated in Pakistan.

D-8 countries health coordinator Dr Shaukat Javaz, coordinator of municipalities Ibrahim Demer, Tutup President Fikrat Yildiz, Kustomono Foundation President Ekrim A, World Aging Coordinator Sechem Ayden, Ankara World Health Coordinator Hamidi Segal D 8 Human Rights Head of the Forum Noor Hanif, Head of D-8 Women Forum Huriyt Ursavi, Head of D8 Nursing Forum Sundus Tekin and Media Coordinator of D-8 countries Media Forum and President of Pakistan-Turkey Unity Council Women Wing Shabana Ayaz were present on the occasion.

Dr. Kamal Ayden said that there exists an eternal love between Pakistan and Turkey and the ties of friendship and brotherhood integrated the people of both the Islamic countries for centuries. He added these proposed projects in education and health sectors to be initiated in Pakistan will help bring the people of both countries further closer to closer each other.

Ambassador Dr. Yusuf Junaid, while appreciating the health and education programs of Dr Kamal Aydin also presented various suggestions and opinions to streamline these projects. He informed that both health and education sectors had been transferred from the federation to the provinces under the constitutional amendment in Pakistan. He said that in a bid to bring desired and better results for these projects talks should be initiated with the provinces instead with the federal government.

The Pakistani ambassador also suggested that there is a dire need of setting up a geriatrics institute for the elderly people keeping in view of their health issues in Lahore or in state-of-the-art institutions like Aga Khan University, geriatrics and gerontological nursing branches should be established at Lahore Health Sciences University, King Edward Medical University, Faisalabad Agriculture University, Fatima Jinnah Medical University etc.

Dr Yusuf Junaid was invited to attend as a special guest at the science festival held under the Institute KustuMono and silk Road starting from August 17 as well as science festival being held at Ibn Sina Institute and World Aging Council Lifetime Health and Human Rights Ambassador, which he accepted with gratitude.

Shabana Ayaz, President of the Pak-Turkey Solidarity Forum Women Wing, attended the meeting and assured to provide full support of his organization.