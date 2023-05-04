Ronaldo grabs top spot as Forbes unveils list of highest-paid athletes

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players of all time, has topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid sportsmen, with an estimated $136 million earned in the previous year.

The Portuguese player topped the list after joining a Saudi Arabian club, where he earns an estimated $75 million in playing salaries in addition to money from advertising. For the first time in over six years, Al Nassr’s player took first spot.

Football players dominated as next on the much-sought list were Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi, and French player Kylian Mbappe who remained the other top highest-paid athletes.

Legend basketball player LeBron James and boxer Canelo Alvarez are next to squat in the list, who made $ 119.5 million and $ 110 million respectively.

With $107 million, Golfer Dustin Johnson was number six and Phil Mickelson raked in $106 million which helped in getting the seventh spot. 8th spot was for NBA champion Stephen Curry who earned $100.4 million.

Tennis legend Roger Federer, who hung his boots last year, was at number 9 with figures of $95 million and the last spot in the top 10 list was American professional basketball player Kevin Durant with $89.1 million.

There are no female athletes on the list amid debates of wage discrimination.

TOP PAID ATHLETES