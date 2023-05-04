First look of ‘Siyaah’ launched with the biggest stars of Pakistan

Green Entertainment launched the trailer for its upcoming dark anthology show Siyaah on Wednesday.

The series will narrate a unique story each episode based on genres from the action thriller, horror comedy, gore and psychological thriller categories. Featuring a star-studded cast of Adnan Siddiqui, Faisal Qureshi, Hira Mani, Hania Aamir, Osman Khalid Butt, Shahveer Jafery, Arslan Naseer and many more, the series is set to be released on the silver screen to deliver some spine-chilling stories.

Presented by IRK Films in association with Multiverse Entertainment, every episode is written and directed by different leading directors and writers and produced by Imran Raza Kazmi and Hareem Farooq.

While introducing a feel of the occult and thrill, Siyaah will delve into the darker side of reality, showcasing mystique in each episode. The serial is all set to entrance audiences with its stellar cast that will act out reel-life experiences in a way that will entice audiences to discover the truth behind each episode.

Speaking about Siyaah Series, COO Green Entertainment, Imran Raza, said, “I am sure our audience will love Siyaah as it provides something different with its visuals and stories. Green Entertainment is focused on reforming content produced in Pakistan to meet international standards and lead the way to aspiring, original productions. This show is just one of the many precedents we aim to set for the Pakistani entertainment industry and its revolution towards a new era of content creation.”

Speaking about the production, Hareem Farooq rejoiced, “I am very fortunate to become a part of this project to create something new. Pakistan is taking a step towards innovative content and Siyaah will lead the way towards achieving that goal. I feel alive working on projects that provide a challenge and this show gave me an opportunity to do just that. I am certain that this show will please audiences will its style, killer visuals and special effects.”

Imran Raza Kazmi, Producer of IRK films said, “Pakistan is not popular with the anthology genre and we hope that Siyaah will change this. There are a multitude of genres that we still need to engage with and through this project our energies have been revitalised to take the steps towards exploring other content categories. As a producer, this project is close to my heart and I hope everyone watching gives it the same sincerity and love as our team did.” Green Entertainment vision is to be Pakistan’s leading, original and aspirational entertainment channel by reforming society through revolutionary and believable content for TV. Its test transmission aired last month on April 28.