Did Bella attend Met Gala 2023?

Despite being rumoured to attend the event, supermodel Bella Hadid decided to give the MET Gala 2023 red carpet a miss. Bella Hadid was active on her Instagram Story this morning and even reposted a photo shared by sister Gigi Hadid. However, no specific reason about the supermodel’s absence has been revealed yet. Notably, Bella Hadid was last spotted attending a public event in March, months after announcing her decision to quit drinking. She was not the only one to skip the event. Blake Lively, Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga were also conspicuous by their absence at the Met Gala 2023.