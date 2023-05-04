PBBF invites top players for national team trials

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has called up top national players for trials to select a national basketball team that will participate in the upcoming Four-Nation Basketball Championship in Maldives later this year. A spokesman for the PBBF said on Wednesday that top players nominated by the affiliated departments, provinces, and divisions of the of PBBF would participate in the three-day trials which will start on May 5 and continue till May 7 at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. “In the first phase of the trials on May 5 and 6, top divisional and provincial players will show their skills while in the second phase, departmental top players will enter trials on May 6 and 7. He said the national selection committee, chief selector Colonel (r) Shujaat Ali Rana and members Muhammad Riaz Malik, DSP Malik Ijaz and Maudood Jafri, would observe the participating players during the trials. The national selection committee will shortlist names of the players for a training camp after the three-day trials. Khalid Bashir, the secretary general PBBF, will announce the training and coaching plan for the selected players for the international event. This participation will also help in preparing a strong team for the South Asian Games which are expected to be held in Pakistan in 2024.