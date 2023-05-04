Kosovo, Serbia vow to work together to identify war missing

The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia promised to work together to urgently identify the remains of people still missing following the 1990s conflict, the EU’s foreign policy chief said Tuesday. Of the 6,065 cases of people who have gone missing following the 1998-99 war, 1,621 remain unresolved, Josep Borrell said. The pledge came after Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held talks in Brussels mediated by the European Union to normalise ties between the two countries. The fate of the missing is one of many hot-button issues thwarting the normalisation. Kurti and Vucic “reaffirmed the importance of resolving the fate of the remaining missing persons, to bring closure to the suffering of their loved ones and to foster lasting reconciliation and peace”, Borrell said in a statement.