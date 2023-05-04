PBBF calls trials for National Basketball Team

The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has called top national players for the trials to select the national basketball team which will participate in the upcoming four nation basketball championship in Maldives later this year.

According to the Associate Secretary of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Ouj E Zahoor, the top players nominated by the affiliated departments, provinces, and divisions of the of Pakistan Basketball Federation will participate in the three-day trials which will start on May 5 and continue till May 7 at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

He said that in the first phase of the trials on May 5th and 6th, top divisional and provincial players will show their skills while in the second phase, departmental top players will have trials on May 6th and 7th.

Ouj E Zahoor said that the national selection committee under the leadership of chief selector Colonel (retd) Shujaat Ali Rana and the members including Muhammad Riaz Malik, DSP Malik Ijaz and Maudood Jafri will observe the participating players during these days. The national selection committee will shortlist the names of the players for the training camp of the national basketball team after the three-day trials.

“Pakistan team will participate in the four-nation basketball championship to be held in Maldives this year”. The secretary General Pakistan Basketball Federation Khalid Bashir will announce the training and coaching plan for the selected players as the national team will go through extensive training camp for the preparation of the international event”. This participation will also help in preparing the team and players for the South Asian Games which are expected to be held in Pakistan in 2024.