Is this Khawaja Asif’s daughter dancing in new viral video?

Pakistani politics has been harmed by new audio and video leaks, and in the midst of the never-ending leaks crisis, a claimed video of the country’s defence minister’s daughter has surfaced online.

The half-minute clip from what looks to be a nightclub was extensively shared by PTI trolls and social media users who lambasted outspoken minister Khawaja Asif for his ‘dual standards,’ as many pointed to the PML-N minister’s previous statements in which he made a jab at ladies cheering at PTI rallies.

The video clip shows a woman wearing a red culotte dress and a black blazer throwing shapes. The girl’s hands flailed wildly, and swung in time to the beats, in the video filmed by a fellow clubber on a handheld device, while other people in the clip could also be seen shaking legs.

People in the nightclub are apparently enjoying under strobe lights and Punjabi music, however, the clip caused chaos online as PTI activists and PML-N critics shared the clip without cross-checking the facts.

@anam__9 tell this to public khawaja Asif daughter defense minister of Pakistan ..he should resign pic.twitter.com/tRDLLi0FFq — Markhor Gillani (@GillaniMarkhorx) May 2, 2023

Several YouTubers and influencers also jumped onto the bandwagon and critcised Sharif’s cabinet member without verification, further peddling the propaganda just for the views.

As Khawaja Asif and other PML-N leaders remained tight-lipped on the smear campaign, some social media users debunked the picture which was reportedly from a dance party from India.

As the trend spread, many users criticised political rivals for stooping to a new low as these leaks appeared with the turn of the calendar and both PTI and PML-N were the targets. It appears that it was spread in order to harm Khawaja Asif’s and the ruling party’s political standing since they have continued to criticise Imran Khan’s personal life. Asif is one of the most senior members of the PML-N.