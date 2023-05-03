Imran Khan says calling his wife ‘Murshid’ a ‘slip of tongue’

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that he incorrectly referred to his wife Bushra Bibi as a ‘murshid.’

The PTI Chief, who has been charged in over a hundred cases since his ouster, recently appeared on a local media channel, where he apologized for calling Bushra Bibi a murshid and claimed a slip of the tongue. Khan, 70, said firmly that no woman can be addressed as Murshid.

In terms of his personal life, the PTI chairman noted that with the exception of pilgrimage travels to Makkah and Madina, Bushra Bibi never forced him to go on shopping sprees or international holidays.

The outspoken politician also discusses a variety of other topics, including politics. Imran Khan shared his thoughts on the former Army Chief, saying that following his extension, the former COAS fell in love with the PML-N.

He claimed that Gen (r) Bajwa persuaded him to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies and ensure elections. Sharing his thoughts on the current economic situation, he questioned those who blamed the outgoing government for inflation when, in fact, his team had exceeded all expectations.

Khan acknowledged getting cheaper oil from Russia after contacting the former COAS and stated that Bajwa reversed his position and condemned Moscow.