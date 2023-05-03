Maya breaks the Internet with latest pictures and videos

Latest videos and pictures of actor and model Maya Ali are going viral on the social media application Instagram. The actor shared the pictures and video on her account. It showed her looking drop-dead gorgeous in Western wear. Her social media post was liked by thousands of the application’s users. Netizens heaped praise on the visuals with their heartfelt comments. She is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with 7.5 million followers. The celebrity avails the platform to share glimpses of her personal life and professional endeavours. Apart from her massive fanbase online, she is loved by millions in real life as well, thanks to her stellar performances in several acclaimed dramas and films. She especially received praise for her portrayal of lead characters in the drama ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ and the rom-com flick ‘Parey Hut Love.’