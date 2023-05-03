Hridaan gives solo performance on guitar, Sussanne shares video

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan took to their social media handles to extend their warm wishes to Hridaan, the youngest son of Hrithik and Sussane, as he turned 15.

Pinkie dropped unseen pictures of Hridaan and Sussanne shared a video that showcased a compilation of Hridaan’s most cherished moments.

The video, shared by Sussanne, shows Hridaan performing solo with his guitar. She wrote in the caption, “Happiest HAPPPPY BIRTHDAY my Ridzfullofstars you are an ARTIST beyond my comprehension. you truly slip inside the eye of your mind and create magic. I know that your heart is the Best one on this planet and your soul leads you to start a beautiful revolution… I love you maddddddlyyy and I am so grateful you chose me as your mama. The boy who only looks back in LOVE.”

Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Pashmina Roshan, Karishma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, among other Bollywood celebrities, wished Hridaan and dropped heartfelt messages in the comment section.

Pinkie also shared a heart-warming message for Hridaan and said, “TO MY GRANDSON. Never forget how much I love you. As you grow older you will have many challenges in LIFE. Believe deep in your heart that your capable of achieving ANYTHING you put your mind to…. YOU WILL NEVER LOOSE You either WIN or LEARN. Just Dream, Plan, do your Best.”

Rakesh Roshan also shared an adorable picture featuring Hridaan, Hrehaan and Hrithik as he wished his grandson.

In December 2000, Sussanne and Hrithik tied the knot and they welcomed their second child, Hridaan, in 2008. After several years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways in 2014.