Aryan Khan reveals his parents’ reaction to his streetwear luxury brand ad

Shah Rukh Khan and Wife Gauri Khan’s son Aryan, unlike his sister Suhana, harbours no dreams of becoming an actor, in fact his true interest lies behind the camera.

His maiden directorial web-series is titled ‘Stardom’ and is set against the backdrop of the film industry.

Recently, Aryan collaborated with his father Shah Rukh for an ad for a luxury street wear brand he has co-founded. When the young filmmaker was asked what was his parents’ reaction on his venture, the 25-year-old quipped that his parents have asked him to keep aside some pieces from the collection, lest everything is sold out. Aryan then said that he is still ‘considering’ their request.

Recently, in an interview with an international magazine, Aryan spoke about the experience of working with his superstar father. He said it’s not challenging to work with him because he makes everyone’s job easy on the set because of the experience he brings and also due to his dedication. He also makes the crew feel at ease with respect for everyone, added Aryan.

Stardom will be a six-episode web-series that Aryan has written with Bilal Siddiqui. Last year, he had announced the same through an Instagram post that said, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”