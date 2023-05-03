Police takes control of secret hideouts of dangerous criminals of katcha, Sajawal

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, targeted operations of the police teams to eliminate dangerous suspects, terrorists and militants from Katcha area are continued without interruption. In this regard, Rahim Yar Khan Police have taken control of Katcha area after demolishing the secret hideouts of the dangerous criminals namely Sajawal, Sain Dad and Sabzal Lethani gang. Likewise, advancement of police teams in the inner areas of Katcha is continued and pursuit of criminals have been accelerated through targeted operations. According to the details , operations against Katcha criminals is started for 24 days in which police traced the secret hideouts of Sajawal, Sain Dad and Sabzal Lathani, the core members of the Lathani gang, who were guilty of kidnapping for ransom and other serious crimes . Police also destroyed and set on fire their hideouts and took control of these areas. During the ongoing operation, the police have demolished dozens of secret hideouts and small houses of criminals of Katcha. So far, three accused who resisted and fought were killed, twenty-eight were arrested. Dangerous weapons have also been recovered by Police. Police are continuing to pursue the criminals of Katcha under a successful strategy and targeted operations are also going on in different areas. There was also an exchange of fire between the police and the criminals of Katcha. IG Punjab said that the rule of law has been restored in most areas of Katcha and an atmosphere of lasting peace has been provided. Police teams are on high alert and performing their duties for the protection of people’s lives and property and complete elimination of criminals from Katcha

IG Punjab notice of the incident of finding the dead bodies of three persons from a house in Basti Maluk, Multan: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident of finding three dead bodies from a house in Basti Maluk Multan and directed RPO Multan to submit incident report. IG Punjab ordered CPO Multan to constitute a special team to arrest the accused. IG Punjab emphasized upon investigating every aspect of the incident and arrest the accused as soon as possible. IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should keep in close touch with the families of the victims and ensure immediate delivery of justice. 34th National Games Quetta, Punjab Police 442-member squad of players and officials ready

Punjab Police squad participating in the 34th National Games to the Central Police Office. In the 34th National Games held in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan from May 22, Punjab Police players and teams are participating in a total of 27 sports i.e Kabaddi, Wrestling, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Karate, Weightlifting, Wushu, Body Building, Asian Style Kabaddi while 70 women players are also included in the police force. Speaking to the national players, IG Punjab instructed all the teams and players to continue hard work and practice for the best performance and said that all the players should win more medals and bring honor to the police department. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the player who won the gold medal in individual competitions will be given three lac rupees, the silver medal winner will be given two lac rupees and the bronze medal winner will be given one lakh rupees, while a special wall will also be made for the players who won medals in sports like police Martyrs and Ghazis. On this wall, details of their names and competitions will be engraved.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board should ensure priority measures for the convenience of police players and all players should continue their training with hard work and passion. IG Punjab said that police athletes participating in national competitions are a valuable asset of the department, which will continue to be encouraged at all levels. Speaking at the event, Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara said that the police athletes are working hard for the national competitions and inshallah the best performance in the competitions will bring encouraging results. Chief Sports Officer DIG Logistics Athar Ismail and DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin also addressed the players and encouraged them. Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar continues to encourage officers and personnel with excellent performance. In this regard, in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab congratulated the probationers who achieved prominent positions during the training and awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation. According to the details, the top ten sub-inspectors of the 6th probationer and the ASIs of the 61st probationer were awarded prizes. IG Punjab awarded a total of 154 TSIs and TASIs with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation, including 13 female personnel. Among the recipients of awards were officials from all regions including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Bahawalpur.