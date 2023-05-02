Watch: Heated Exchange between Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir after IPL 2023 Game

Virat Kohli, the star batter for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and LSG coach Gautam Gambhir got into a heated argument during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between the two teams in Lucknow on Monday. Whenever an LSG batter was dismissed while the team was chasing, Kohli was frequently seen becoming quite animated.

In the most recent IPL 2023 match between the two teams, Gambhir made a “shut up” gesture towards the Bengaluru crowd. It’s unclear if Virat responded to that or not. But when the game was over, the two shook hands and everything appeared to be as it should. Kyle Mayers, the LSG’s star opener, then approached Kohli and began conversing with the legendary RCB player.

Gambhir arrived and took Mayers away at this point. A short while after this incident, images from the game showed Gambhir being animated and speaking to Kohli, who appeared to be the more composed of the two. KL Rahul and support personnel separated the two, along with other players. The LSG captain Rahul and Kohli were then seen conversing in-depth.

The calm before the storm – ft. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. pic.twitter.com/mxE6eTYzR7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

Kyle Mayers was talking to Virat Kohli – Gautam Gambhir came and took Mayers away. pic.twitter.com/g3ijMkXgzI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

KL Rahul trying to calm Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/DY68IGb1uV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

Talking about the game, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs. LSG restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126 for nine. In reply, the hosts were tottering at 27 for four and then 65 for six in the 11th over. Eventually, LSG were all out for 108 in 19.5 overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 44 off 40 balls after RCB won the toss and opted to bat first, while Virat Kohli consumed 30 deliveries in making 31 at the top of the order.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for LSG, taking three wickets for 30 runs in four overs. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished with impressive figures of 2/21 in his full quota of four overs. Amit Mishra also picked up two wickets for LSG, while Krunal Pandya bowled economically to end with figures of 0/21 in four overs.