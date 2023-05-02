Flour price likely soar to Rs200 per kg as wheat supply dwindles

Flour Mills Association blames non-availability of wheat supply on Sindh Food Department’s procurement. The flour crisis in Karachi has escalated, raising concerns that the retail cost of flour might soar to Rs 200 per kg. The Flour Mills Association and the Sindh Food Department are in a face-to-face situation as the flour crisis in Karachi continues to worsen. The Association’s ultimatum to the Sindh government expires in less than 24 hours, but so far, there has been no contact between the two parties. The Chairman of the Flour Mills Association stated that 70 percent of the mills in Karachi have run out of wheat. The Association warned that all the flour mills in the city will shut down if there is no supply of wheat by tomorrow. The Association said that it is uncertain about the duration of the mills’ closure, adding that the provincial government had aimed to procure 1.4 million tonnes of wheat, but the target has not been met yet even after purchasing wheat since March. The association blames the non-availability of wheat supply on the Sindh Food Department’s procurement, which has resulted in a flour crisis in the metropolis. The association chairman announced that they will reveal their future plans regarding the crisis tomorrow.