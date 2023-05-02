Children learn ‘Dengue Ab Nahi’ through literary pamphlets

In 2022, Pakistan was hit with devastating floods, economic uncertainties and a severe dengue outbreak, with over 76,000 recorded cases affecting millions of people. Given the lack of a dengue vaccine, protection and prevention measures are crucial to combating the disease. Mortein, a leading brand of Reckitt, has taken on the mission of making Pakistan dengue-free. To achieve this goal, it partnered with Pandamart to create a plan for protecting citizens from vector-borne diseases. Fumigation drives were conducted in areas of Karachi that were particularly vulnerable to dengue-carrying mosquitoes. Educational literature was distributed to over thousands of families to raise awareness of the disease and its prevention measures. People living in slums and underprivileged areas are more vulnerable to these vector-borne diseases due to bad living conditions and not following preventative measures. Thus, it wishes to protect these areas from mosquitos, allowing the residents to live a life without the fear of fatal diseases. Additionally, standees were also placed in hotspots to further educate the public on prevention. Talking about the collaboration, Faisal Waheed said, “Dengue is a life-threatening mosquito borne disease, which puts millions of lives at risk in Pakistan every year.”